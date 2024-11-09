Emoji All, In Big Demand

Emoji All, In Big, Overwhelming Unprecedented Popularity In Every Sector Thus In Unparalel Demand Whole Countrywide And Abroad As Well But Not More Than Bharat's..."Thanks to its Burgeoning Population, 99.9% of whom are extremely keen 24x7 to do anything new, innovative, for-the-first-time, impressive"... The emoji-syndrome has become so burgeoningly insidious that it has started being used in official system as well though no official sanction for it is still there and is keenly awaited for that. Discreet enquiries reveal that emoji, an icon, is currently being frantically researched within the high-ending precincts of the government parameters to correctly assess all pros and cons of "emoji usage in government in view of its sensitivity vis-a-vis official informations". It is now being assessed that once emoji is accommodated / accepted / accomplished in view of written words in the government, it will be rigorously insidious in non-government sectors as well like rapid wild fire, reveal insiders, that way, a lot of valuable time will be saved as a single emoji may represent up to a 1K words in one go...That way, the amount of time saved easily 30-40 minutes...all nation's time thus to be substracted from the nation's development time thus mammoth loss to the nation called Bharat thus it is behind because of loss of time hence, stoppage of nation-building. ...This, imagine / calculate emoji's quickness, usefulness, utility, accuracy, Swiftness, to the point without any --- even an iota of --- wastage. no wonder, emoji in big demand now...