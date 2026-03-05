Women’s applications for top roles rise 43 pc, participation at 34 pc: Report

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Job applications by women for leadership and governance roles in India rose sharply over the past year as applications for strategic and top management positions increased 43 per cent year on year (YoY), a report said on Thursday.

On the other hand, those for risk management and compliance roles rose 51 per cent, according to an analysis by Apna.co.

The report suggested that women job seekers are increasingly exploring roles higher in the organisational hierarchy rather than remaining concentrated in entry-level positions.

The data also indicated a growing preference for stable employment. Applications for full-time positions rose 33 per cent YoY, compared with a 21 per cent increase in part-time roles, according to the professional networking platform.

At the same time, applications from freshers grew 18 per cent, outpacing the 11 per cent increase from experienced professionals.

Moreover, women-only job postings for strategic and top management roles rose 52 per cent, while women-focused hiring in risk management and compliance increased 57 per cent. Job applications for project and program management roles also doubled.

National labour data showed a similar trajectory. Female labour force participation rose to 33.7 per cent in July–September 2025 from 33.4 per cent in the previous quarter, according to the latest quarterly bulletin of the National Statistical Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey. The female worker population ratio increased to 32 per cent, while overall unemployment declined to 5.2 per cent.

Applications in data science and analytics rose 86 per cent YoY, research and development increased 88 per cent, and quality assurance grew 90 per cent, while product management applications climbed 62 per cent.

Kartik Narayan, CEO – Jobs Marketplace at Apna, said the growth in applications for senior management, compliance and skill-intensive roles indicates a shift from access to advancement for women in India’s labour market.

Geographically, Tier-2 cities recorded a 27 per cent rise in women’s job applications, compared with 10 per cent in Tier-1 markets.

According to Apna.co analysis, the highest YoY growth in job applications was recorded in Noida (around 14 per cent), among Tier-1 cities, while Indore saw a 16 per cent YoY jump in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

In contrast, Surat recorded about 3 per cent growth YoY in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and Mumbai about 7 per cent in Tier-1 cities.

