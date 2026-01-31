Vinati Organics’ Q3 net profit falls 12 pc to Rs 101 crore on softer demand

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Specialty chemicals manufacturer Vinati Organics on Saturday reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its financial performance for the December quarter (Q3 FY26), as softer market conditions weighed on earnings.

The company’s net profit fell to Rs 101 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 115 crore in the same period last financial year.

Revenue also declined, slipping 3.5 per cent to Rs 531 crore from Rs 550 crore a year earlier, according to its stock exchange filing.

Operating performance remained under some pressure during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 5.2 per cent to Rs 157.5 crore, while operating margins eased slightly to 29.7 per cent from 30.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

Despite the softer quarterly numbers, the company remains optimistic about its medium-term growth outlook.

Vinati Organics has earlier said it expects production volumes to increase by around 15 per cent in FY26, supported by capacity expansion and the commissioning of its new acrylamide tertiary butyl sulfonic acid (ATBS) manufacturing line.

Managing Director Vinati Saraf Mutreja said revenue growth is likely to be slightly lower, in the range of 10 to 12 per cent, due to softer product prices.

She added that the company is maintaining a conservative margin outlook of around 27 per cent as it expands into new markets and launches new products.

Shares of Vinati Organics Limited closed higher on Friday, gaining 1.80 per cent to settle at Rs 1,523.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Vinati Organics Limited (VOL), established in 1989 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a global leader in the specialty chemicals and organic intermediates segment.

The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of Isobutyl Benzene (IBB) and 2-Acrylamido-2-Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid (ATBS).

Vinati Organics exports its products to more than 35 countries, serving customers across the US, Europe and Asia, with a strong focus on quality-driven and sustainable chemical manufacturing.

--IANS

pk