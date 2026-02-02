Union Budget shows a clear roadmap for a developed India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior, Feb 2 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said on Monday that the Budget for financial year 2026-27 fulfills the aspirations of the people and takes decisive steps towards realising the national resolve of a developed India ('Viksit Bharat') at the grassroots level.

Read More

Scindia, who is a BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Guna, made this statement while addressing a press conference during a visit to Ashok Nagar (under Gwalior division).

The Minister described the Union Budget as "a clear roadmap for a Developed India".

"This budget, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, presents a roadmap for the country's economic strength, infrastructure expansion, and future technologies," Union Minister Scindia said, adding that "India is on track to be placed as the third largest economy by 2027".

Highlighting the key features of the Indian economy and the budget, Union Minister Scindia said that India's GDP has increased from $2 trillion to $4.3 trillion in the last 10 years.

He also pointed that inflation between April and December 2025 remained at only 1.7 per cent, which is the lowest in the world.

The fiscal deficit has been kept at 4.4 per cent and the target is to bring it down to 4.3 per cent next year, Union Minister Scindia said.

Infrastructure investment has been increased from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 12 lakh crore, the Union Minister added.

Speaking about the budget allocation specifically for the North-eastern states, he said that the Union government has increased the budget allocation by 50 per cent with a provision of Rs 6,800 crore, and Rs 72,000 crore has been allocated for the telecom sector.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi'led Union government has made major announcements in the budget for fundamental issues such as textiles, infrastructure, agriculture, services, and education, but at the same time, keeping in mind the needs of the future, it has showered gifts upon content creators, tourism, and artificial intelligence," he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27, announcing a slew of measures to boost manufacturing, a tax holiday for global data centres, and incentives for the agriculture and tourism sectors as she unveiled a Rs 53.5 lakh crore Budget seen as a long-term blueprint for sustaining growth amid rising global risks.

--IANS

pd/khz