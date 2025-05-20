Suzuki Motorcycle India to manufacture 7.5 lakh vehicles at new Rs 1,200 crore plant

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for its new manufacturing plant in Haryana, with an initial investment of nearly Rs 1,200 crore and an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units in the first phase.

Located at IMT Kharkhoda -- an industrial township developed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) -- the facility aligns with the government’s vision to boost industrial infrastructure, attract global investments and generate employment in the region.

The plant is scheduled to commence operations in 2027, further boosting SMIPL’s production capabilities in India. Once functional, it will provide employment to around 2,000 people, said the company in a statement.

Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, SMIPL, said that laying the foundation stone for their second plant in India, “reflects our focus on not just growing as a brand, but to grow with the people and communities of India”.

By establishing our facility at IMT Kharkhoda, we look forward to contributing to the region’s development, generating employment, and supporting the government’s vision for industrial progress, he mentioned.

It will also feature modern automation and energy-efficient systems, helping us move towards Suzuki’s global vision for carbon neutrality and Sustainability.

The facility is spread across 100 acres, with the manufacturing unit initially covering 25 acres and an additional 25 acres dedicated to green space, reflecting the company’s increasing focus on sustainable growth.

SMIPL started its India operations in February 2006 from its manufacturing plant at Kherki Daula, Gurugram.

The company currently manufactures scooters (125cc), premium motorcycles (150cc and above) and the big bikes best suited for the Indian customers.

The new manufacturing facility is a part of SMIPL’s strategy to meet the rising demand for its products in the Indian market while also supporting local development and job creation.

