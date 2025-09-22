Support local, celebrate better: PM Modi champions swadeshi in letter to nation

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the people of India, extending festive greetings and highlighting the launch of the "GST Bachat Utsav" made possible through the introduction of Next Generation GST reforms. He also urged people to buy swadeshi products.

Linking the reforms to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Prime Minister reiterated the need for self-reliance and strengthening local manufacturing. He urged citizens to support Made-in-India products this festive season.

"Every time you buy a product made by our artisans, workers, and industries, you are helping families earn their living and creating job opportunities for our youth," he said.

He also appealed to shopkeepers and traders to proudly promote Swadeshi goods, and urged state governments to further improve the investment climate and encourage industry and manufacturing.

He said that this year’s festive season carries an additional reason to celebrate, with the GST reforms beginning to make their presence felt from September 22. These reforms, he noted, will reduce household expenses, ease business operations, and accelerate growth across all sections of society -- farmers, women, youth, poor, middle class, traders, and MSMEs.

Outlining the features of the new system, the Prime Minister said that GST has now largely been streamlined into two primary slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

Essential goods like food, medicines, soap, toothpaste, and insurance will either be tax-free or attract the lowest 5 per cent rate.

Items earlier taxed at 12 per cent have, in most cases, shifted into the 5 per cent bracket.

PM Modi said this is heartening to note that shopkeepers and traders across the country have begun displaying “then and now” boards to show customers the difference in tax rates before and after the reforms.

He emphasised that lower GST rates translate into direct savings for families, making it easier to meet aspirations such as building homes, buying vehicles, purchasing appliances, eating out, or planning vacations.

He also highlighted the government’s broader efforts to empower the middle class, pointing out massive income tax cuts in recent years. These, he said, have effectively ensured zero tax on savings of nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore for citizens.

Recalling the rollout of GST in 2017 as a “turning point,” the Prime Minister said it freed citizens and businesses from the complexities of multiple taxes. “One Nation, One Tax brought uniformity and relief,” he said, praising the GST Council for taking pro-people decisions through active cooperation between the Centre and states.

The new reforms, he added, simplify compliance, reduce rates, and leave more money in the hands of the people, especially benefiting small industries, entrepreneurs, traders, and MSMEs. Lower taxes and simpler rules, he said, will mean better sales, less compliance burden, and a stronger environment for business growth.

Concluding his message, the Prime Minister said: “Once again, I wish you and your families a joyous Navaratri and a season full of happiness and savings through the ‘GST Savings Festival’. May these reforms bring greater prosperity to every Indian household.”

--IANS

skp/v d