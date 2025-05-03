Smartphone sales up 3 pc globally in Q1, average selling price grows 1 pc

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The global smartphone market’s revenues clocked 3 per cent annual growth in Q1 2025, according to a new report.

The average selling price (ASP) grew 1 per cent (year-on-year) to reach $364.

Despite tariff-related uncertainties, the smartphone market maintained its momentum as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) strategically stocked up inventory in channels to mitigate potential tariff-driven challenges, said latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service.

Senior analyst Shilpi Jain said that the global smartphone market saw modest expansion driven by strategic shifts in production and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Apart from Apple and vivo, the growth in revenue came primarily from brands outside the top five, such as Google, Motorola and Huawei, signalling the ability of other brands to offer a higher value mix and their expanding role in the ongoing premiumization trend, Jain mentioned.

Despite a 9 per cent YoY decline in Apple's iPhone ASP, the brand's revenue remained unaffected.

In fact, Apple had the fastest growth among the top five brands, driven by significant growth (12 per cent YoY) in its shipments.

The launch of the iPhone 16e during the quarter drove growth in shipments but exerted downward pressure on ASPs. It proved to be a smart move and helped Apple’s quarter, said research director Jeff Fieldhack.

Samsung maintained its dominance in the global smartphone market in terms of shipments, though its revenues were impacted as the ASP declined 7 per cent YoY due to an increasing mix of value offerings in its portfolio.

According to the report, vivo managed to grow in terms of revenue due to its strong performance in markets like India.

“Looking ahead, we expect the global smartphone market to decline slightly in 2025 as consumer sentiments and macroeconomic indicators take a dip due to tariff-related market and supply chain uncertainties,” the report noted.

