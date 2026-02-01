Shivraj Singh Chouhan hails Union Budget, calls it commitment towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'

Bhopal/New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, welcomed the Union Budget for 2026-27 presented on Sunday, calling it a "commitment towards building a developed India".

Union Minister Chouhan said the Budget will change both the condition and future of villages and farmers.

Talking to IANS, the Union Agriculture Minister highlighted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 1,62,671 crore for agriculture and allied sectors to make Indian farming stronger and farmers self-reliant.

"This Budget will change the destiny of villages, poor, agriculture and the farmers. He said to make Indian agriculture developed and farmers self-reliant, a provision of 1,62,671 crore rupees has been made in the Budget for agriculture and allied sectors," he told IANS.

He also noted that Rs 2,73,108 crore has been set aside for rural development so that villages can become the engines of growth.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a four-time former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, also said that the country has achieved a robust growth rate of nearly seven per cent and remarkable progress has been made in poverty reduction.

The Union Minister added that the total budget for MGNREGA was previously Rs 86,000 crore, but now the Central government's share alone exceeds Rs 95,600 crore for 'Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin)', which will be even higher when the states' contributions are added, reaching more than Rs 1,51,000 crore.

He said that emphasis has been given on agricultural education and research and provision of Rs 9,967 crore has been made for agricultural education and research through Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

"If we look at the budget of the department of Rural Development, there has been a remarkable increase of 21 per cent. I am pleased to announce that a substantial provision has been made in the total budget for rural development and an allocation of more than Rs 55,600 crore has been made for the Viksit Bharat Gram Yojana alone," he added.

Union Minister Chouhan said that this year's Budget includes "ample provisions for the welfare of villages, the poor, farmers, young farmers, and especially our "Lakhpati Didis" (women who have become millionaires)".

He expressed that these provisions will play a decisive role in building a developed India.

"Our 'Lakhpati didis' (sisters) in every district will get a strong platform to sell their products through SHE-Marts. This will provide a new market for products made by women and increase their income," Union Minister Chouhan said.

