Sensex, Nifty post moderate gains amid strong domestic earnings cues

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) The Indian equity markets posted moderate gains on Tuesday, rising for the third consecutive session, supported by strong Q3 earnings data from select companies.

Read More

At the closing bell, the Sensex gained 208 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 84,065. The Nifty surged 67 points, or 0.26 per cent, to close at 25,935.

The broader markets posted stronger gains than benchmark indices, as the Nifty Midcap 100 index added 0.49 per cent, while the NSE Smallcap 100 surged 0.38 per cent.

Shares of microcap companies were in demand, as the Nifty Microcap 250 index gained 1 per cent, outperforming the benchmark indices for the second straight day amid strong earnings results in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26).

Market sentiment was supported by foreign institutional investor (FII) buying, firm global cues, and optimism over the India-US interim trade deal.

All sectoral indices traded with gains except pharma and PSU Bank. Nifty Media emerged as the top gainer, surging 2.40 per cent, while Nifty Auto climbed 1.37 per cent.

The Indian rupee ended higher by 0.23 per cent against the dollar to 90.52 per USD on Tuesday.

For Nifty, immediate support lies at 25,550–25,600, followed by a stronger demand area near 25,450–25,500, market watchers said.

Nifty Bank closed at 60,626.40, down 42.95 points or 0.07 per cent. Immediate support is seen at 60,500, while failure to sustain at higher levels could lead to range-bound movement or mild profit booking.

The Nifty 50 fell 3.10 per cent in January but rose 7.71 per cent over the past year. Nifty 500 remained flat in January and closed the year up 6.94 per cent, while midcap and smallcap indices were negative for the month, down about 3.53 per cent to 5.52 per cent.

--IANS

aar/vd