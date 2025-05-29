SAIL records 16.5 pc rise in q4 net profit, declares Rs 1.60 dividend

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Government-owned steel behemoth SAIL has recorded a standalone net profit of Rs 1,178 crore for the January-March quarter of 2024-25, which represents a 16.5 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of Rs 1,011 crore for the same quarter of the previous year.

The company has proposed a final dividend of Rs 1.60 per share (face value Rs 10 per share) subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

SAIL’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 29,316 crore during the fourth quarter of 2024-25, which represents a 4.9 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of from Rs 27,958 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

The public sector giant’s sale volume shot up to 5.33 million tonnes during the quarter compared to 4.56 million tonnes in the same period of the previous financial year.

The PSU's revenue from operations stood at Rs 29,316.14 crore in Q4 FY25, up 4.9 per cent from Rs 27,958.52 crore in the year-ago period. Compared to Q3FY25, revenue grew 19.7 per cent from Rs 24,489.91 crore.

For the full financial year, SAIL’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,371.82 crore. The company's revenue from operations for the financial year stood at Rs 1,02,479.06 crore, marginally down from Rs 1,05,378.33 crore recorded in FY24.

SAIL Chairman and Managing Director Amarendu Prakash said that “In an evolving global steel landscape shaped by shifting trade policies and import dynamics, SAIL continues to demonstrate resilience and strategic agility. Our latest financial results underscore our commitment to operational efficiency, sustainable growth, and value creation for stakeholders.”

“Amid challenges posed by international tariffs and import pressures, which was present in the last quarter of FY25, our robust performance reflects our ability to navigate complexities while strengthening our position. The supporting government policies augur well for domestic steel demand and as we move forward, SAIL remains focused on innovation, cost optimisation and planned future expansion in line with National Steel Policy,” he added.

--IANS

sps/na