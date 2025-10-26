Rapid 5G rollout, adoption lay foundation for India’s 6G vision: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The Government is taking major steps to make the country a global leader in next-generation communication technologies, according to official data on Sunday.

Building on the rapid rollout and adoption of 5G, the government is now focusing on developing 6G technology under its “Bharat 6G Vision,” which aims to make India a hub for advanced telecom innovation by 2030.

According to the government, India’s 6G vision is based on the principles of affordability, sustainability, and universal access.

The goal is to ensure that every citizen benefits from high-speed connectivity while promoting indigenous research, innovation, and collaboration with global partners.

The initiative is closely linked with the national goal of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.

Sixth-generation or 6G technology will be the next major upgrade in wireless communication, following 5G. It is expected to be 1,000 times faster than 5G, with almost zero delay in data transfer.

This will enable real-time applications such as remote surgeries, advanced robotics, smart cities, and immersive virtual experiences.

To support the development of 6G, the government has launched several initiatives. It has funded two advanced testbeds -- the 6G Terahertz (THz) Testbed and the Advanced Optical Communication Testbed -- to boost research and innovation.

Additionally, 100 5G labs have been set up in academic institutions across India to prepare the ecosystem for 6G and strengthen collaboration between industry and academia.

As of now, 104 research proposals related to 6G network ecosystems have been approved, aligning India’s R&D efforts with the global 6G roadmap.

The government has also launched the ‘Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF)’ to promote indigenous R&D in telecom technologies.

So far, 115 projects worth over Rs 310 crore have been approved under the scheme, focusing on both 5G and 6G technologies.

A major step towards achieving this vision is the creation of the ‘Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA)’ -- a joint effort of the government, industry, academia, and research institutions.

The alliance aims to create a self-reliant, globally competitive ecosystem for advanced telecom technologies.

