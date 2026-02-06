Railway tunnel on Siliguri corridor to strengthen Northeast's connectivity with rest of country: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday welcomed the proposed underground railway tunnel through the Siliguri Corridor, describing it as a game-changing initiative that would further strengthen connectivity between the Northeast and the rest of the country while ensuring uninterrupted movement of passengers and goods.

In a post on the social media platform X, CM Sarma said the ambitious project would cement India's strategic and economic links with the Northeast, a region long dependent on the narrow Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the "Chicken's Neck", for surface connectivity.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said the visionary proposal reflected the Centre's long-term commitment to national integration and balanced regional development.

"The proposed underground railway tunnel through the Siliguri corridor will further cement connectivity to the North East region and provide an uninterrupted link for the movement of passengers and goods. Gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji for envisaging this game-changing idea," CM Sarma posted.

The Chief Minister has on several occasions highlighted the strategic vulnerability of the Siliguri Corridor, a narrow stretch of land connecting the Northeast with mainland India.

He has described it as not only a logistical lifeline but also a sensitive national security zone, stressing the need for multiple, resilient connectivity options to safeguard economic activity and mobility in the region.

He has earlier pointed out that dependence on a single surface corridor poses risks during natural disasters, accidents or other disruptions, which can effectively cut off the Northeast.

He has advocated for alternative routes and advanced infrastructure solutions, including tunnels and enhanced rail and road networks, to ensure seamless access at all times.

Officials said the proposed underground railway tunnel would significantly reduce such vulnerabilities by providing a protected, all-weather route through the Siliguri Corridor.

The project is also expected to boost trade, tourism and industrial growth in the Northeast by ensuring faster and more reliable transportation of goods and raw materials.

Political observers note that the Centre's focus on strengthening connectivity to the Northeast aligns with its broader Act East and Viksit Bharat vision, positioning the region as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

With major investments already underway in highways, railways, bridges and waterways, the proposed tunnel is seen as another strategic step towards fully integrating the Northeast into India's economic mainstream.

The Assam government believes that enhanced connectivity will unlock new growth opportunities while addressing long-standing infrastructural and strategic concerns associated with the Chicken’s Neck corridor.

