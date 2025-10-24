Piyush Goyal holds discussion with top EU leader to speed up trade talks

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday held a discussion with EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity V Dombrovskis in Berlin on outstanding issues in the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in order to enable the two sides to reach a balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal by the year-end deadline.

“Delighted to meet my friend V Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, and for Implementation and Simplification, over lunch in Berlin. We discussed the significant progress in the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations and our commitment to resolving outstanding issues for a balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal,” Goyal said in a post on X.

He also met top officials of Europe’s leading companies, such as aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus, ABB and Bank of America, on investment opportunities and their expansion plans in the fast-growing Indian economy.

“Wonderful meeting with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Airbus. Delighted to hear his confidence in India's growth story. We discussed how Airbus plans to further strengthen its partnership with India by leveraging the country's remarkable engineering and technological talent, forward-looking policy initiatives, and improved Ease of Doing Business,” the minister wrote on X.

Goyal also said, “Met Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America. Discussed ways to deepen India-US financial cooperation, expand investment and how ongoing reforms and a conducive business environment are strengthening investor confidence in India.”

In another meeting with ABB Group CEO Morten Wierod, the minister shared how India's rapid strides in manufacturing, infrastructure, and clean energy present vast opportunities for the group. He urged the company to deepen its partnership with India’s growth story by leveraging its engineering and digitalisation expertise.

Goyal also held a meeting with German CEOs at the Business Leaders' Roundtable in Berlin.

“Highlighted India's robust reforms agenda, vast opportunities, and future potential across sectors. Reiterated how our supportive policy ecosystem, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, continues to make the country one of the most attractive investment destinations globally,” the minister added.

--IANS

sps/uk