Piyush Goyal begins two-day visit to Italy for bolstering bilateral economic ties

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal commenced his two-day official visit to Italy on Wednesday, after completing his engagements in France focused on strengthening India–France economic cooperation.

The Italy leg of the visit reaffirms India’s commitment to enhancing strategic and economic ties with key European partners and deepening bilateral trade and investment collaboration with Italy, according to an official statement.

During the visit, the Minister will co-chair the 22nd Session of the India–Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Antonio Tajani.

This engagement takes place in the context of a defining phase in India–Italy bilateral relations, following the launch of the India–Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025–2029. The plan, announced after the meeting between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, is built on ten thematic pillars, with economic cooperation as a core area of focus.

The 22nd JCEC session in Rome will offer both sides an opportunity to assess progress and identify new avenues for collaboration in high-impact areas such as Industry 4.0, agritech, digitalisation, energy transition, sustainable mobility, and the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). These deliberations are expected to further strengthen bilateral economic connectivity and foster strategic industrial partnerships.

Goyal will also lead a high-level Indian business delegation to the India–Italy Growth Forum in Brescia, a major industrial hub. The forum will bring together key enterprises and stakeholders from both countries to promote investment, build business-to-business linkages, and explore synergies in sectors aligned with innovation and sustainability.

The visit reflects the growing political will and converging economic aspirations between India and its European partners. It aims to translate shared leadership vision into durable partnerships that drive inclusive growth, industrial transformation, and global economic resilience, the statement added.

