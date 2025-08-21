Online Gaming Bill about protecting society, encouraging e-sports and creators: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Railways and Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday that the Online Gaming Bill is about protecting society while encouraging e-sports and online social game creators as engines of innovation.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by the Parliament, takes a balanced approach -- promoting what’s good, prohibiting what’s harmful for the middle-class and youth, the minister emphasised.

"Online gaming is an important sector of Digital Bharat. There are three segments of online games -- e-Sports (training-based, often played between teams); Online Social Games (fun, educational, community-based), and Online Money Games (involve financial stakes, addictive, and harmful," he said in a series of posts on social media platform X.

Just like cricket or football, e-Sports require strategy, reflexes, and teamwork.

"The Bill gives legal recognition to e-Sports. The government will launch schemes and programmes to promote them," he noted.

Online social games like Angry Birds, card games and casual brain games are recognised as a safe way to interact and learn.

The government will support game makers and creators – part of India’s creator economy and software growth, said Vaishnaw.

"Online Money Games are prohibited. Youth and children addicted, families ruined. Massive frauds, credit card debt, even suicides. Money laundering and terror financing concerns. Misleading celeb ads giving false legitimacy," the minister highlighted.

He further stated that crores of families have been destroyed by online money games, and middle-class savings have been wiped out.

"There are thousands of complaints and grievances from across the country. The government chooses the safety of families over any other interests. When it comes to choosing between society’s welfare and government revenue, PM Narendra Modi has always chosen middle-class families," Vaishnaw said.

The Bill proposes the creation of a central authority to oversee policy coordination, strategic development, and regulatory enforcement in the sector.

