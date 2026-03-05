Northeast records 89 GI-tagged products; 24 traditional items from Nagaland identified for registration

Kohima, March 5 (IANS) The Northeastern region, comprising eight states, currently has 89 registered Geographical Indication (GI) products, with handicrafts forming the largest share with 48 items, followed by 28 agricultural products, eight manufactured products and five food products, officials said on Thursday.

Read More

A stakeholder meeting on GI initiatives for traditional crafts and handloom products of Nagaland was held on Thursday at the Conference Hall of the Nagaland Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation in Dimapur.

During the meeting, Monmayuri Saikai, Senior Executive (DoBD), North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC), delivered a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the concept of Geographical Indication, its benefits and the process of registration.

According to data presented during the meeting by Saikai, the Northeastern region currently has 89 registered GI products, with handicrafts forming the largest share with 48 items, followed by 28 agricultural products, eight manufactured products and five food products.

She informed that a total of 24 products from Nagaland have been identified for GI registration. It was highlighted that GI tagging carries numerous benefits and is important not only from a commercial perspective but also for preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of indigenous communities.

During the presentation, it was stated that the Government of India is serious about protecting the heritage of the Northeast, as many traditional crafts and products represent valuable cultural assets.

GI registration will help safeguard these cultural identities and ensure that ownership of such products remains with the respective communities. Saikai explained that a Geographical Indication (GI) refers to products originating from a specific geographical location that possess qualities, reputation or characteristics linked to that area.

GI tagging helps protect traditional knowledge, promote authentic products and enhance the economic value of indigenous goods, the official said.

She also elaborated on the GI registration process, which includes filing of an application, preliminary scrutiny and examination, publication in the GI Journal, registration and entry into the GI register, along with provisions for objections and verification before final approval.

Thursday's meeting was organised by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

The initiative aimed to identify, document and facilitate the filing of GI applications for traditional crafts and handloom products of Nagaland.

The meeting was chaired by Y. Lipongse Thongtsar, Managing Director, Nagaland Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation (NHHDC). Som Kamie, Planning Advisor, North Eastern Council (NEC), and Mara Kocho, Managing Director of NEHHDC Head Office, Guwahati, also spoke during the meeting.

During the meeting, several potential GI products from different tribes of Nagaland were highlighted, including Pochury Textile of Nagaland, Pochury Shawl of Nagaland, Zeliang Textile of Nagaland, Sumi Shawl of Nagaland, Sumi Textile of Nagaland, Ao Textile of Nagaland, Tikhir Jewellery of Nagaland and Tikhir Textile of Nagaland.

The responsible applicant authorities for these products include Pochury Hoho, Zeliang People’s Organization, Sumi Hoho, Ao Senden and the Tikhir Council.

Officials further informed that other tribal communities such as Angami, Chakhesang, Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Lotha, Phom, Rengma, Sangtam and Yimkhiung are also in the process of identifying suitable traditional products for GI registration through their respective tribal organisations.

It was also informed that awareness campaigns will be conducted across the state to educate communities and artisans about the importance and benefits of GI registration.

Officials highlighted that GI tagging can be applied not only to textiles and handicrafts but also to traditional jewellery and other indigenous products.

The meeting emphasised the importance of collective efforts by tribal organisations, government agencies and stakeholders to protect traditional knowledge and promote indigenous products through GI registration, while strengthening collaboration to enhance market opportunities for artisans and weavers in the state.

--IANS

sc/svn