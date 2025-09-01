Noida International Airport preparations in final phase, inauguration likely in Nov

Greater Noida, Sep 1 (IANS) Preparations for the inauguration of Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida are in full swing. Officials have indicated that the mega project could be formally inaugurated in November.

According to Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), nearly 90 per cent of the construction work has been completed, and the first phase is expected to be fully ready by October 25. Finishing and deep cleaning are currently underway across the premises.

The airport authority has set staggered deadlines for different zones. The forecourt, check-in, security hold, boarding gates, and departure flow areas are targeted for completion by October 20, while the works for arrival and departure halls are already finished.

The construction of passenger boarding bridges is likely to be completed by the end of September.

Key infrastructure, including the fire station, airline offices, cargo terminal, runway, and ATC tower, has already been completed, marking a significant step toward operational readiness.

According to officials, work on the arrival-departure road, including a 100-meter stretch leading to the airport, is also being fast-tracked. Car parking facilities are scheduled to be completed by October 25.

The Yamuna Authority CEO said that once construction is completed, time will be sought from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the inauguration.

Following the ceremony, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct inspections and provide clearances before granting the aerodrome license required for commercial flight operations, he said.

Jewar Airport, touted to be one of the largest in north India, is expected to transform connectivity in the National Capital Region. Its operation will provide a major boost to both passengers and industries, who have been eagerly awaiting the facility’s opening.

The Noida International Airport is being built in four phases. The first phase, costing Rs 10,056 crore, is designed to cater to 12 million passengers annually, and will have one runway and one terminal building.

