Noida Airport set for DGCA green light, inches closer to inauguration

Greater Noida, Dec 2 (IANS) Preparations for the operationalisation of the Noida International Airport have entered its final phase. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is expected to submit its security inspection report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) soon.

If the DGCA finds the report satisfactory, the long-awaited aerodrome license may be issued on December 4, clearing a major hurdle ahead of the airport’s inauguration.

According to officials, the airport is expected to be inaugurated within a week of receiving the license, although the Uttar Pradesh government has not yet finalised the official date of inauguration.

The launch event is likely to be a high-profile ceremony attended by senior leaders from both the state and central governments.

Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer for Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), said the BCAS team conducted a meticulous two-day inspection of security preparations. Some technical gaps identified earlier were re-evaluated on Monday during a comprehensive reassessment of the airport’s high-end security installations.

He said the inspection covered baggage and passenger screening systems; CCTV surveillance and access control points; perimeter security; anti-hijacking mechanisms; bomb disposal infrastructure, and 3D radar systems.

According to Bhatia, the security systems were found to be effective, and the BCAS has prepared its report accordingly.

He added that all construction work under the airport’s first phase -- spanning 1,334 hectares and including the runway, taxiways, terminal building, and parking facilities -- has been completed.

Key technical trials, including the baggage handling system, boarding processes, security checks, and passenger management protocols, have also been completed successfully, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had reviewed the progress on November 27 and instructed officials to speed up the remaining work and the licensing process.

In its first phase, the airport will begin with domestic passenger flights and cargo operations. However, international flights and additional facilities will be rolled out in subsequent phases.

The opening of the Noida International Airport is expected to significantly reduce air traffic pressure on airports in Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, while also boosting employment and business opportunities across the region.

