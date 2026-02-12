No traders’ body called for Bharat Bandh, it is business as usual in organised sector: CAIT

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday said markets across the country are open, trade is normal, and all business activities will proceed as usual, amid the ‘Bharat Bandh’ (nationwide strike) call by some trade unions and farmers’ organisations.

According to Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, CAIT, all trading and trade-related activities across the country will continue as usual.

“No major national traders’ organisation has called for a Bharat Bandh. Therefore, all commercial establishments, markets, wholesale and retail trade centres across India will remain fully open, and routine business operations will be carried out without disruption,” said Khandelwal, also a Member of Parliament.

There have been reports that certain trade unions have allegedly called for a Bharat Bandh.

“However, it is clarified that such calls have no connection with the larger trading community of the country. The organised trade sector does not support any such bandh,” said Khandelwal.

The trading community forms the backbone of the nation’s economy and has always strived to ensure that consumers do not face any inconvenience and that normal market activities continue uninterrupted.

“The general public is, therefore, requested not to pay attention to any rumours or misleading information,” he noted.

Meanwhile, public sector banks, government offices, transport services, and markets in several states are likely to be affected due to the strike. Some schools and colleges may also remain closed in protest-hit areas, depending on local conditions. The strike call has been given by a joint platform of central trade unions, with strong backing from farmer groups protesting against the new Labour Codes and the India-US trade deal.

The unions are opposing the four labour codes that replaced 29 labour laws last year. They are also demanding restoration of MGNREGA and the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

