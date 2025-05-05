NDDB-MP pact: CM Yadav for high-yield cattle variety to double milk production

Bhopal, May 5 (IANS) With a view to doubling milk production in Madhya Pradesh, the state is devising a comprehensive plan to import superior breeds of cattle from other regions, ensuring their availability to local farmers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav has urged officials to accelerate efforts in boosting milk output, reaffirming his commitment to elevating the state’s contribution to the nation’s total milk production from the current 9 per cent to 20 per cent.

Following a review meeting in Bhopal on Monday, he wrote on his X handle, “The decision to more than double milk production will serve as the foundation for the prosperity of cattle herders.”

During the review, Dr Yadav emphasised that the state must fully utilise National Dairy Development Board’s (NDDB) expertise in the dairy sector.

He underscored the necessity of streamlining and refining the process of acquiring superior breeds of cows and buffaloes from other states, ensuring they are readily accessible to farmers.

Earlier in April this year, the NDDB and the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Milk Union entered a pact in presence of Union Home Minster Amit Shah.

“To facilitate an increase in milk production it is our commitment to elevate Madhya Pradesh’s contribution to national milk production from 9 per cent to 20 per cent.

“This ambitious objective shall be fulfilled through the steadfast promotion of cattle rearing, fostering an era of agricultural and economic advancement,” he affirmed on X.

Union Home Minister Shah had advised the state government to expand the outreach of milk producers to more Primary Cooperative Societies (PACs), ensuring coverage across at least 50 per cent of the state’s geography.

He had also said that the government should introduced a Rs 5 per-litre incentive for milk producers.

HM Shah pointed out the small number of PACs in the state and urged an increase from the existing 7,000 to a level where at least half of Madhya Pradesh is covered.

Dr Yadav further emphasised that all milk produced within the state should undergo value addition before being exported beyond its borders.

He advocated for extending consultancy services not only to cooperative unions but also to private dairy enterprises.

He mandated that dairy products should only be transported outside the state after undergoing value-added processing.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the ongoing development of large cow shelters across Madhya Pradesh, stating that their efficient management would contribute significantly to increased milk production.

The state has earmarked a fund of Rs 505 crore in its annual budget 2025-26 for cowsheds under a specific scheme.

He proposed that private universities introduce specialised courses in dairy technology and animal husbandry to further strengthen the industry’s knowledge base.

Even ahead of the review meeting, NDDB-backed milk unions implemented an increase in the price of milk paid to farmers, effective May 1, ensuring direct economic benefits for dairy producers.

--IANS

sktr/rad