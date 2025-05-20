National symposium charts roadmap for Makhana as Bihar’s rural growth engine

Patna, May 20 (IANS) In a major push to transform Makhana into a globally recognised superfood and a pillar of rural prosperity, the Bihar Agricultural Science Academy (BASA), in collaboration with Agricultural Economics Research Association (AERA), International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU), hosted a National Symposium on “Makhana: Unlocking India’s aquatic superfood for rural prosperity” in Patna on Tuesday.

The event was inaugurated by Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who emphasised the state’s strategic commitment to promoting innovation-driven agricultural growth, especially in sectors with export potential and cultural significance.

“Makhana is not only an integral part of Bihar’s cultural and agricultural heritage but also a product of global relevance. This symposium reflects our resolve to promote entrepreneurship and value addition in the sector,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Bihar produces over 85 per cent of India’s Makhana, primarily in districts like Darbhanga, Madhubani, Purnea, and Katihar, generating annual trade revenues of approximately INR 600 crore.

With rising global demand for healthy and nutritious foods, Makhana’s popularity is growing due to its high protein, low-fat, and gluten-free profile.

Dr. Mangala Rai, former ICAR Director General, described the symposium as “a platform to catalyse competencies and harness inherent synergies,” underscoring the momentum behind Bihar’s makhana ecosystem.

Despite its promise, the Makhana sector faces persistent challenges like manual harvesting techniques that limit productivity, high post-harvest losses, lack of cold-chain infrastructure, and weak branding and export standards, compounded by the absence of a dedicated HS code for makhana.

Dr. P.K. Joshi, President of AERA, proposed a four-pronged strategy to unlock makhana’s full potential including investing in innovation and mechanisation to boost productivity, strengthen the value chain with modern storage and processing systems, enable policy and institutional support for market promotion, and integrate makhana into nutrition and rural development schemes to scale both production and consumption.

The symposium highlighted the strategic role of the newly constituted Makhana Board, expected to streamline policy coordination, standardisation, and global market access.

Experts drew parallels with successful spice boards and stressed the need for evidence-based policymaking and targeted support for women and smallholder farmers.

“The Makhana sector offers immense scope for enhancing rural livelihoods... Coordinated institutional efforts are critical to scaling its impact,” said Dr. Shyam Narayan Jha, Founding President of BASA.

The symposium concluded with a consensus on advancing Makhana as a nationally significant, export-oriented superfood.

--IANS

ajk/dan