MP: Ratlam hosts landmark 'MP RISE 2025' conclave, paving way for Industrial surge

Ratlam, June 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 8th Regional Industry, Skill and Employment (RISE) Conclave on Friday at Nehru Stadium in Ratlam, marking a pivotal moment in Madhya Pradesh's industrial advancement.

He performed the Bhoomi Pujan and launched 47 industrial units valued at over Rs 1,670 crore with a single click, underscoring the state's commitment to rapid industrial growth and employment generation.

These projects are expected to create more than 3,780 new jobs, reinforcing the government's focus on employment-led development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that a satellite township would soon come up in Ratlam to accommodate devotees attending Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain, facilitating their stay and gradual movement into the month-long religious congregation. Besides, a textile park sponsored by the Central government will soon come up in Dhar district.

The event, themed 'Successful Entrepreneurs, Prosperous Industries, Inclusive Growth', attracted over 3,500 industrialists and investors from across India.

More than 5,000 participants had registered on the Invest MP portal, reflecting the conclave's growing national prominence. This is the first time such a conclave was held at a district headquarters, highlighting Ratlam's emergence as a strategic industrial centre.

Chief Minister Yadav also laid the foundation stone for the BJP's new district office near Pratapnagar.

The upcoming 24,600 square-foot facility, replacing the existing cramped office on Palace Road, is being constructed on land purchased for Rs 67.36 lakh. State General Secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani had earlier overseen the registration process.

The conclave showcased over 100 industry-based stalls featuring innovations from MSMEs and startups.

Five self-made entrepreneurs shared their journeys, and a book chronicling their stories was released to inspire aspiring business leaders.

State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Chetan Kashyap stated that the conclave would accelerate Ratlam's transformation into the state’s second-largest industrial zone.

He also announced the distribution of land allotment certificates to over 500 enterprises and loan disbursement of Rs 1,000 crore to support more than one lakh youth in self-employment ventures.

The event also featured the virtual inauguration of new industrial areas in Rewa, Sagar, Alirajpur, and Pithampur.

Notably, 16 new industrial zones worth Rs 243 crore and 11 state-level clusters were launched. These initiatives are expected to attract investment proposals totalling Rs 2,850 crore and generate over 5,450 jobs.

With 2025 declared as the 'Year of Industry and Employment', the RISE 2025 Conclave marks a significant step toward Madhya Pradesh’s goal of inclusive and self-reliant development.

