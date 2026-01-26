Maha to emerge as backbone of India’s economy: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day on Monday, expressed firm confidence that the state is poised to become the powerhouse driving the national economy.

Addressing the state during the main ceremonial event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan in Dadar, the Chief Minister emphasised that Maharashtra’s progress is rooted in constitutional values and democratic strength.

Highlighting the state’s recent economic triumphs, Fadnavis noted that India is rapidly moving toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

"At the recently concluded World Economic Forum in Davos, Maharashtra signed investment MoUs worth Rs 30 lakh crore. In the coming years, the state will stand even more capably as the backbone of India’s economy," the Chief Minister stated.

He further asserted that Maharashtra will remain "dynamic and unstoppable," continually leaping toward progress powered by the Constitution.

The Chief Minister commenced the ceremony by unfurling the National Flag and paying tribute to Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar. He expressed gratitude to the Drafting Committee for their invaluable contribution, noting that the values of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity are deeply embedded in Indian culture and reflected in the Constitution.

He specifically mentioned that the spirit of brotherhood, as taught by Lord Gautam Buddha, remains at the heart of India's governance.

The Chief Minister outlined several milestones and future goals for the state. In the infrastructure sector, projects like the Mumbai Metropolitan infrastructure works, the Samruddhi Mahamarg, and the Shaktipeeth Highway are setting new records in connectivity.

In Agriculture & Irrigation, the government is committed to making Maharashtra "Drought-Free" through river-linking projects. Additionally, the state leads the nation in solar agricultural feeders and solar pumps.

In Housing, a record 30 lakh houses are being constructed in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In the case of Social Welfare, schemes like "Ladki Bahin" and free electricity for farmers are aimed at inclusive growth for every section of society. The ceremony featured a massive ceremonial parade led by Commander Pankaj Baghel of the Indian Navy.

Participating Contingents included Elite Forces comprising the Indian Navy, the Goa Police, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and the specialised C-60 unit from Gadchiroli and Gondia.

Police units included Brihanmumbai Police (Armed, Women’s, and Riot Control units), Railway Police, and Traffic Police.

Further, NCC, NSS, Sea Cadet Corps, and Road Safety Patrols from various schools, including St. Paul’s and Dr Antonio Da Silva and emergency services like Mumbai Fire Brigade and the Nirbhaya Squad all took part in the parade.

The parade featured vibrant tableaux from various state departments, including Rural Development, Marathi Language, Tourism, Tribal Development, and Agriculture. These displays showcased the diverse cultural heritage and administrative achievements of the state.

The event saw the presence of Legislative Council Speaker Ram Shinde, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, DGP Sadanand Date, and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, along with representatives from various foreign consulates.

