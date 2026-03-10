Madurai Airport's declaration as international airport to boost tourism, trade: PM Modi

Chennai, March 10 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, approved the declaration of Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu as an international airport, a move expected to significantly enhance connectivity and economic prospects in southern parts of the state.

Announcing the decision on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said: "The Union Cabinet has approved the declaration of Madurai Airport as an international airport. This will boost tourism, trade and economic opportunities, especially across southern Tamil Nadu. Madurai, known for its timeless culture and spiritual heritage, is set to strengthen its global connectivity."

According to a statement released by the Union government, Madurai Airport -- located in the historic temple city of Madurai -- is among the oldest airports in Tamil Nadu and plays a vital role as a key gateway to the southern districts of the state.

The airport has long served as an important hub for domestic air travel connecting cities across India.

The elevation of the airport to international status is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and create new opportunities for tourism, pilgrimage travel and business activity.

Madurai is home to the world-renowned Meenakshi Amman Temple and attracts millions of pilgrims and tourists each year.

Officials said that international status for the airport will further boost visitor inflow, not only to Madurai but also to other tourist destinations across southern Tamil Nadu.

The state government noted that the move would encourage greater trade and investment while improving access for global travellers.

Enhanced connectivity is also expected to support economic development in the region by facilitating faster movement of people and goods.

Industry observers say the decision could lead to the launch of direct international flights to destinations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, which have significant Tamil diaspora population.

This would reduce travel time for passengers from southern districts, who currently depend on airports in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) or Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) for many international connections.

The announcement has also drawn attention in the political arena as Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on March 11 to attend an NDA election campaign rally in Tiruchirappalli.

The Union Cabinet decision and the Prime Minister's post on social media platform X regarding Madurai Airport have generated considerable public and political interest across the state.

With its elevation to international status, Madurai Airport is expected to emerge as a major aviation hub for southern Tamil Nadu, strengthening the region's connectivity with global destinations while supporting tourism, trade and economic growth.

--IANS

aal/khz