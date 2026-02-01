LoP Adhikari hails Union Budget, says West Bengal has not been deprived

Kolkata, Feb 1 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday, hailed the Union budget for 2026-27, saying it has a lot for the state.

Using his official X account, LoP Adhikari said, "Today's Union Budget has kindled a ray of hope in the hearts of the people of West Bengal. A massive investment plan has been outlined for infrastructural development to usher in a wave of industrialisation."

Talking about the proposed projects for the state, BJP leader Adhikari said, "The country's first coastal corridor -- the East Coast Industrial Corridor -- will be built, extending from Tamil Nadu to Durgapur in West Bengal, seamlessly connecting ports, national highways, railways, and industrial clusters. This will create a unique industrial corridor, fostering a favourable environment for setting up industries in Bengal."

He added that the proposed 'Dedicated Freight Corridor from Dankuni to Surat' will significantly enhance the potential for industrialisation in West Bengal.

"The high-speed rail corridor from Varanasi to Siliguri is also aimed at achieving the same objective," he said.

LoP Adhikari also added that the Central government has already made significant changes to the personal income tax structure in the last year, making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free.

"Significant concessions have also been given in the GST, leading to a considerable reduction in market prices of goods, the benefits of which common people have already been directly experiencing," he said.

The BJP Nandigram MLA termed the Union Budget as "pro-people", aimed at overall development of various sectors.

"This people-centric budget has been crafted keeping in mind every section of society -- increasing farmers' income, empowering women, creating employment for the youth, and paving the way for overall development. Increasing exports, attracting foreign investment, and creating employment are the main objectives of this budget. It will make the Indian economy stronger and more self-reliant in the face of the current global economic trade wars," he said.

At the same time, the BJP leader called for the removal of Trinamool Congress government from power in the state to reap the benefits of these projects.

"But how will all these benefits reach the people of Bengal? As long as the corrupt Trinamool Congress government remains in power, the people of Bengal will not receive the true benefits of this welfare-oriented budget from the Central government. Therefore, the time has come to oust this thoroughly corrupt state government and establish a double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Only when the Central and state governments work together, will the economy of Bengal revive and move forward in terms of industry and employment," LoP Adhikari said.

