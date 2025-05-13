IWAI sets up office in Srinagar to speed up river transport projects in J&K

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) In a move that is set to strengthen the river transport sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has up its new office in Srinagar’s Transport Bhawan, the government said on Tuesday.

The space has been provided by the J&K government and the office, which started functioning from Tuesday, will be central to all the Inland Water Transport (IWT) works being undertaken by the Authority in the region, said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

"IWAI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to develop river navigation infrastructure in three national waterways in the Union Territory -- NW-26 (River Chenab), NW-49 (River Jhelum), NW-84 (River Ravi)," the ministry said in a statement.

The Authority will now start the development works under the framework of the MoU. These works include setting up of floating jetties at 10 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, development of navigational fairway by dredging wherever required, night navigational aids and regular hydrographic surveys for safe plying of vessels in these waterways.

The development comes as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to develop waterways as a robust engine of growth in the country.

With proactive steps like developing IWT terminals and related infrastructure, IWAI is working towards utilizing the immense potential of rivers across the country. The partnership between IWAI and Jammu and Kashmir government is a significant step that promises to promote eco-tourism in the union territory while also stimulating local economy.

Meanwhile IWAI has achieved record-breaking 145.5 million tonnes of cargo movement on the country’s national waterways during the fiscal year 2024-25.

The all-time high cargo movement has come along with the total number of increasing from 24 to 29 during the year.

Cargo traffic on National Waterways has increased from 18.10 MMT to 145.5 MMT between FY14 and FY25, recording a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 20.86 per cent.

In FY25, traffic movement registered a growth of 9.34 per cent year-on-year from FY24.

Adequate waterways infrastructure including IWT terminals, night navigation facility and navigational locks are being developed along NWs. These initiatives are expected to boost the growth of cargo movement through National Waterways, promoting a more efficient and sustainable mode of transportation.

--IANS

sps/na