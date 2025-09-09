Investment pact with Israel to create more high-skill jobs in India

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) signed between India and Israel is expected to pave the way for increased bilateral investments between the two countries, which presently stands at a total of $800 million, thereby benefiting businesses and economies in both countries.

Increased investment in technology-driven sectors will create new high-skill jobs in India. The collaborations in agri-tech, cyber, and digital services are expected to bring training initiatives and upskilling for Indian professionals.

The new treaty framework enhances regulatory certainty, which is crucial for attracting further FDI and multinational partnerships.

While Indian companies investing in Israel gain robust legal protection, improving confidence and reducing risk, the agreement is also set to foster joint R&D, especially in digital tech, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing, accelerating India’s ascent as a global tech and innovation hub, according to an article in 'India Narrative'.

Access to Israeli expertise and capital can accelerate India’s infrastructure modernisation and resilience, from smart cities to water management.

The agreement also opens Israeli markets to more Indian goods and services, and may facilitate easier access to the wider OECD ecosystem through Israel, the article states.

Israel is now the first OECD member state to sign an investment treaty with India under its new model, elevating India’s legal credibility and setting a precedent for future OECD-negotiated trade pacts.

This BIA is seen as a prelude to a broader, more comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, with negotiations set to conclude within months, which could bring tariff reductions, greater goods and services access, and deeper institutional integration, according to the article.

More frequent government and business delegations are also planned, and Israel may establish a financial representation office in India.

India and Israel’s new BIA is a strategic accelerator for economic, technological, and institutional convergence. It fortifies investors’ confidence through guaranteed protections, expands cross-border investments, and positions both countries as reliable partners in Asia’s next phase of growth.

The agreement replaces the previous 1996 investment treaty between the two countries and aligns with India’s new model for such accords, reflecting modern legal, regulatory, and economic standards. This detailed analysis outlines the major features of the agreement, key sectors involved, and the multifaceted benefits this pact brings to both India and Israel.

It guarantees international-standard protection and transparency for investors from each country, including protection against expropriation, independent arbitration, and fair treatment.

