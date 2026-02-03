India’s housing prices rise 9.6 pc outperforming peers: Report

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) India ranked among the top ten global markets with residential prices up 9.6 per cent year‑on‑year, significantly outperforming the global average supported by firm domestic demand, improving affordability and a stable macroeconomic environment, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from real estate services firm Knight Frank said that residential sales across the top eight cities remained steady in 2025 at over 3.48 lakh units, with H2 2025 volumes the highest since 2013.

"Market health indicators remained balanced, with the quarters-to-sell ratio holding at 5.8 quarters, despite a rise in unsold inventory driven largely by higher-value project launches," the firm said.

The report highlighted that price growth was broad‑based, led by the National Capital Region at 19 per cent, followed by Hyderabad at 13 per cent, Bengaluru at 12 per cent and Mumbai at 7 per cent.

The price growth reflected traction in premium and mid‑to‑premium housing supported by cumulative interest‑rate cuts, benign inflation and rising household incomes, the report highlighted.

A structural shift continued with homes priced above Rs 1 crore accounting for around 50 per cent of total residential sales, and developers moderating launches while prioritising execution and using financing incentives rather than price cuts to maintain absorption momentum, the report said.

“India’s housing market continues to stand apart in a global environment that remains uneven. The combination of strong economic growth, easing financial conditions and a decisive shift towards end‑user‑led demand created a more mature and resilient residential cycle,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"As we move into 2026, we expect the market to be defined by stable absorption, selective price appreciation and disciplined supply, rather than speculative excess,” he added.

Across global housing markets, price growth strengthened modestly in Q3 2025 as easing monetary conditions began to feed through to demand.

—IANS

aar/pk