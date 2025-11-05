India's growth path offers emulative model for Global South: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) India's development trajectory offers an emulative development model for the Global South and the country stands ready to share its best practices and strengthen global partnerships, Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha.

"It is important that this forum recognises and acknowledges the distinct circumstances, economic needs, and social requirements of every country," the minister said.

Highlighting the relevance of India’s development story for the poor nations, he pointed out that it in the last 10 years approximately 250 million Indians have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty through persistent reforms, welfare programmes, and digital innovation.

"Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Striving together to achieve development for all), we believe that social progress is achievable when people remain at the core of policy, when innovation meets inclusion, and when development becomes a shared endeavour," the minister said.

He said India's journey is guided by the profound philosophy of Antyodaya, meaning, empowering the very last person in the line. Today, 118 million schoolchildren receive nutritious mid-day meals, over 800 million citizens have been provided with food security. Health security has been provided to 425 million Indians and over 37 million houses have been provided to those with low income.

"Between 2017-18 and 2023-24, our unemployment rate has declined from 6 per cent to 3.2 per cent and women's employment rate has nearly doubled. Millions of women have been mobilised into Self Help Groups. Credit disbursements have supplemented the strength of these women-led local institutions," Mandaviya observed.

He pointed out that India's social security coverage has increased from 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent in 2025. Recognising our efforts, the International Social Security Association has conferred India with the "ISSA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Social Security" this year.

Central to our efforts is the focus on seamless delivery of these programmes. Through a network of bank accounts, mobile internet ownership and unique citizen IDs, we have ensured efficient last mile delivery through Direct Benefit Transfer, the minister explained.

"The Political Declaration we are adopting in this summit resonates with the global priorities, especially recognition of women-led development, traditional medicine systems, digital public infrastructure, and cooperatives, as engines for inclusive growth," Mandaviya said.

The minister also stated that India’s economic growth and social development pathways are aligned with the sustainable development goals and the country’s commitments regarding climate change.

"We remain steadfast on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals agenda of the UN," he remarked.

The minister also took strong objection to "certain unjustified references made by the President of Pakistan in his remarks about India on Tuesday".

Mandaviya pointed out that this was an abuse of an international forum to distract the world from focusing on social development by peddling disinformation against India.

The truth is that on the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan has undermined its spirit through sustained hostility and cross-border terrorism. It has also repeatedly misused the Treaty mechanisms to obstruct India's legitimate projects, he explained.

As regards the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs. This is particularly so when it indulges in acts of cross-border terrorism against the citizens of India, he observed.

"Pakistan would do well to introspect and address its own serious challenges related to development which has made it dependent on hand-outs by the international community. It should stop abusing international forums," the Indian minister added.

--IANS

sps/pgh