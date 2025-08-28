India’s consumer tablet market grows 20.5 pc in H1 2025

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) In the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), India’s consumer tablet market grew 20.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), supported by strong vendor push strategies and steady demand across e-commerce platforms, retail outlets, and online channels, a new report said on Thursday.

The growth was also boosted by seasonal promotional events and Back-to-School campaigns, which helped attract buyers and drive conversions, according to data compiled by International Data Corporation’s (IDC).

The report also showed the 18.9 per cent YoY growth in detachable tablets.

“The consumer tablet segment continues to show strong momentum in India,” said Priyansh Tiwari, research analyst, IDC India & South Asia.

He added that the online channels outpaced offline growth with exclusive product launches, cashback offers, and EMI options.

“Growth was further supported by rising demand for larger screens, stylus-backed models, and affordable entry-level devices,” Tiwari added.

Among brands, Samsung maintained leadership with a 41.3 per cent overall market share in H1 2025, followed by Lenovo at 12.3 per cent and Apple at 11.8 per cent.

Samsung continued to dominate both the consumer and commercial segments, while Lenovo gained ground in the SMB and enterprise categories.

Apple performed strongly in the consumer market, capturing 14.4 per cent share, and also expanded in the enterprise space, according to the report.

Looking ahead, IDC expects the consumer tablet market to keep growing, but the commercial segment may face a steep decline due to the long refresh cycle in government and education sectors.

“The consumer tablet market doubled between 2019 and 2021 and is expected to triple by the end of 2025,” said Bharath Shenoy, research manager, IDC India & South Asia.

“But public sector demand is weakening, which could drag down overall growth in the coming quarters,” he added.

