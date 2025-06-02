India’s coal production rises 3.4 per cent to cross 86 million tonnes in May

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) The overall coal production in India during May this year reached 86.24 million tonnes (MT), marking an increase of 3.4 per cent over the 83.96 MT produced in the same month of the previous year, according to a Coal Ministry statement issued on Monday.

The coal production from captive and commercial Mines for the month of May 2025 has shown a strong performance. A total of 16.432 million tonnes (MT) of coal was produced during the month, which represents a robust growth of 24.57 per cent compared to May 2024.

Along with production, coal dispatch jumped by 13.8 per cent to 17.5 million tonnes (MT) in May this year compared surpassing the corresponding figure for May 2024. The growth in both production and dispatch ensures a steady coal supply to important industries such as power, steel, and cement, the official statement said.

As on May 31, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a strong double-digit growth of 29.18 per cent, reaching 122.69 MT, as compared to 94.98 MT during the same period of the previous year. This increase stands as a testament to the significant rise in coal production across the country, the official statement said.

Additionally, during the month of May, three important clearances were obtained, including Stage-I and Stage-II Forest Clearances and Mining Lease execution for different coal blocks, the statement said.

Moreover, vesting orders for six coal blocks were signed on May 29. These blocks are located in Chhattisgarh (2), Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh (one each), all under the 11th tranche of auction.

The government has implemented several initiatives, including Commercial Coal Mining and Mission Coking Coal, to enhance domestic coal production and reduce imports.

These efforts have led to India’s coal imports declining by 7.9 per cent to 243.62 million tonnes (MT) during financial year 2024-25 due to the increase in domestic production of the fossil fuel, resulting in a massive saving in foreign exchange to the tune of $7.93 billion (Rs 60,681.67 crore) in the import bill, according to official data.

The country had imported 264.53 MT of coal in the previous financial year.

--IANS

sps/vd