India re-elected to ICAO Council with stronger mandate

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS): India has been re-elected to Part II of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a specialised UN agency, with the part comprising states making the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

India secured more votes than its victory in the last elections held in 2022, reflecting the growing confidence among member states in New Delhi’s leadership and commitment to international civil aviation, the statement said.

The latest election took place on September 27, during the 42nd ICAO Assembly Session, being held in Montreal.

On September 2, the Ministry of Civil Aviation hosted a reception for Ambassadors and High Commissioners in New Delhi ahead of the 42nd ICAO Assembly Session. On this occasion, Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu had sought the support of member states for India’s candidature for re-election for the 2025-2028 term.

The Ministry of External Affairs supported this effort through continuous engagement with other member states, reaffirming India’s strong commitment to the objectives of the ICAO. Its diplomatic outreach strengthened India’s campaign for the ICAO Council elections. The Representative of India at ICAO headquarters also actively canvassed support for India’s re-election, the statement said.

During his visit to Montreal, Rammohan Naidu also held bilateral meetings with other member states and engaged with global aviation industry stakeholders. As one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world, India has attracted keen interest from global players in areas such as aircraft component manufacturing, MRO and skill development.

A founding member of ICAO since 1944, India has maintained an uninterrupted presence on the Council for 81 years. It continues to play a pivotal role in advancing ICAO’s mission to promote safe, secure, sustainable, harmonised, and gender-inclusive international civil aviation. India is actively engaged in policy development, regulatory frameworks, and international aviation standards.

The ICAO Assembly, convened every three years, is the organisation’s sovereign body, comprising all 193 signatory states to the Chicago Convention. The 36-member ICAO Council, elected by the 193 member states during the Assembly, serves as the governing body for a three-year term.

For the 2025–2028 term, India reaffirms its commitment to strengthening international aviation safety, security, and sustainability. It is also committed to promoting equitable growth in air connectivity, advancing technology and innovation and supporting the ICAO’s "No Country Left Behind" initiative, the statement added.

