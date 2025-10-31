India is meant to play a big role at global level: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday led the discussions at the The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) conference in Bengaluru, highlighting the importance for fostering innovation, enhancing R&D capabilities in India's deep tech sector.

The minister also expressed his pleasure in meeting DeepTech and semiconductor startups at the conference.

He took to social media platform X saying, "Delighted to interact with DeepTech & semiconductor startups, along with V MohandasPai, Chairman of Aarin Capital."

"Discussions focused on fostering innovation, enhancing R&D capabilities, and exploring emerging opportunities to further strengthen India's DeepTech & semiconductor ecosystem," he added.

The minister's interaction in Bengaluru comes after his comments at India's largest DeepTech conference in Delhi, highlighting the support from government for innovation across spectrum ranging from artificial intelligence, quantum computing, machine learning, etc.

Goyal said that deeptech strongly appeals to India's youth and commended the rise in investment and effort in the sector.

"Indians are willing to take the entrepreneurial risks. We do not have small goals and are ambitious. We as a nation are meant to play a big role in the world at the global level. Let's conquer the world," he said.

The Union Budget 2025-26 made a substantial allocation towards developing DeepTech and AI-enabled platforms through the Rs 10,000-crore Fund of Funds scheme, in a move to open new avenues in the field of start-ups and innovation ecosystem, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Entrepreneurship organisation TiE Delhi-NCR had on October 29 organised ‘India’s largest deeptech conference’ in the national capital. The event brought together chief experience officers (CXOs), policymakers, investors, scientists and builders to drive India’s transformative decade in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, space, defence, biotech and life sciences.

