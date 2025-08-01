India buys oil based on global market offerings: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) India sources its oil purchases based on global market offerings to meet its energy needs, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

In response to a question, he also said that India-Russia bilateral relations are on a strong footing.

"Our ties with any country stand on their merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. As far as India-Russia relations are concerned, we have a steady and time-tested partnership."

Commenting on media reports that some Indian oil companies have stopped taking oil from Russia, Jaiswal said: "You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics."

He also indicated that India is taking the hike in tariffs announced by President Donald Trump in its stride and remains focused on moving ahead with strengthening the global strategic partnership with the US.

"India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties," Jaiswal said in the weekly media briefing.

“This partnership has withstood several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that the two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward," he explained.

"As far as security is concerned, I would like to say that security ties between India and America are quite strong. There is potential for this partnership to grow further under the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century," he added.

Jaiswal also said that India has taken note of the US sanctions on six Indian companies for the purchase of petroleum products from Iran.

However, he refused to comment on President Trump's statement that India may purchase oil from Pakistan one day after announcing an energy deal with Islamabad.

