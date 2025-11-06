Hyundai Motor CEO outlines 2026 strategy focused on product quality, employee growth

Seoul, Nov 6 (IANS) Hyundai Motor Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jose Munoz emphasised quality, flexibility and employee growth for the automaker's 2026 strategic vision in a town hall meeting with employees, the company said on Thursday.

"Looking toward 2026 and beyond, our strength lies in the quality and safety of our products, the flexibility of our strategy across powertrains and markets, and the talent and commitment of our people," Munoz said in the meeting held Wednesday at the automaker's office in southern Seoul, reports Yonhap news agency.

Munoz expressed confidence in Hyundai's ability to navigate the automotive industry, noting the industry is "transforming faster than ever."

At the meeting, Lee Yeong-ho, executive vice president and head of global operations, said Hyundai is countering rising Chinese competition with "differentiated service experiences, strategic financial partnerships and a strengthened eco-friendly powertrain portfolio."

During the session, Hyundai Motor reaffirmed its long-term goal of achieving 5.55 million vehicle sales by 2030, with electric vehicles expected to account for 60 percent of total sales.

It also stressed that partnerships with technology and mobility firms are driving new opportunities.

The company said collaborations with Google-affiliated Waymo and GM Co. on autonomous and co-developed models are progressing, while robotics initiatives continue to expand the company's mobility ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Naver said on Thursday it will invest more than 1 trillion won ($692.9 million) next year in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and introduce an AI agent across its major services, including shopping and search, as part of its push to become a leading AI company.

"Building upon the solid competitiveness of Korea's core manufacturing industries, including semiconductors, automobiles and batteries, we will accelerate AI transformation and innovation across all Korean industries by adding Naver's unparalleled AI software capabilities," Choi Soo-yeon, chief executive officer (CEO) of Naver, said in a keynote speech at the company's annual tech conference, DAN25, in southern Seoul.

"Based on our full-stack AI technology capabilities, we will contribute to Korea's leap forward in becoming one of the world's top three AI powers," she added.

