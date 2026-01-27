Hub of economic activity: ODOP gives new recognition to cities in UP

Lucknow, Jan 27 (IANS) The One District One Product (ODOP), an ambitious initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, has given new recognition to cities and towns by harnessing their inherent potential, thereby establishing a distinct identity of their own.

The scheme, launched in 2018, has gone a long way in unlocking myriad opportunities for the residents, and also making them a hub of economic activity.

The success of the ODOP model clearly reflects the state’s export figures. In 2017, Uttar Pradesh’s total exports stood at Rs 88,000 crore, of which ODOP products accounted for Rs 58,000 crore.

By 2024, total exports had risen to Rs 1.86 lakh crore, with ODOP’s share increasing to Rs 93,000 crore. This significant growth stands as strong evidence of the sustained institutional support extended to the ODOP ecosystem.

The district-based product strategy has strengthened exports at the grassroots level, enabling even small producers to integrate into global supply chains.

As the ODOP’s core focus is on establishing a distinct identity for each district, all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh have seen traditional craft, industry, or any indigenous product taking shape and getting launched into global markets with adequate government assistance.

Products such as Moradabad’s brassware, Banaras’s handloom weaving, Firozabad’s glassware, Kannauj’s perfumes, and Bhadohi’s carpets have gained renewed global recognition through this focused approach.

This has also addressed the long-standing challenge of regional imbalance in industrial development. Earlier, economic growth was concentrated in a few urban centres, but post-ODOP, smaller districts and towns have emerged as hubs of economic activity. This expansion has increased local employment opportunities and significantly curbed migration.

According to government data, the incomes of artisans and small entrepreneurs have risen substantially. Under the ODOP Skill Development and Toolkit Distribution Scheme, a large number of artisans have received training and modern toolkits. Simplified access to finance and upgraded skills have helped traditional crafts align with contemporary market demands.

To date, more than 1.25 lakh toolkits have been distributed across the state. As a result, product quality has improved, and local goods are no longer confined to domestic markets but are reaching national and international platforms.

Under the ODOP Margin Money Scheme, projects worth Rs 6,000 crore have been approved so far, directly benefiting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This has infused new momentum into entrepreneurship, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

