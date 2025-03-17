Honda launches updated Shine 100 Motorcycle with OBD-2B compliance

Gurugram: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated OBD2B-compliant Shine 100, bringing enhanced styling and improved environmental efficiency to its popular commuter motorcycle.

Priced at Rs68,767 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Shine 100 is now available at HMSI dealerships across India.

Announcing the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of HMSI, expressed confidence in the updated Shine 100's impact on the market.

He said, "We are happy to introduce the new OBD2B-compliant Shine 100 to our customers in India. Since its launch in March 2023, Shine 100 has established itself as one of the fastest-growing brands in HMSI's motorcycle portfolio. This entry-level motorcycle has been well received for its superior reliability, fuel efficiency, and overall value.

He added, "With the latest update, we continue our commitment to providing environmentally responsible and high-quality mobility solutions."

Echoing the sentiment, Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing at HMSI, said, "The Shine 100 has been a strong player in the entry-level motorcycle segment, offering exceptional quality and comfort at an affordable price. With this latest upgrade, we are further enhancing its appeal and ensuring compliance with the latest emission norms while maintaining its renowned fuel efficiency and reliability."

He added, "The Shine 100 has played a key role in strengthening Honda's presence in the entry-level commuter segment, and we are confident that this new version of Naye India ki Amazing Shine will continue to attract more customers across India."

Taking inspiration from the Shine 125, the new Shine 100 sports a stylish look with refreshed graphics and a prominent Honda logo.

A sleek front cowl, blacked-out alloy wheels, an aluminum grab rail, and a long single-piece seat enhance both aesthetics and practicality.

The updated model comes in five striking color options: Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Orange, Black with Gray, and Black with Green.

Built on a lightweight yet durable diamond-type frame, the Shine 100 promises superior ride comfort. Telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers ensure stability across different road conditions.

The motorcycle also features drum brakes at both ends, equipped with Honda's Combined Braking System (CBS) for enhanced safety.

Powering the Shine 100 is a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, now OBD2B-compliant to meet the latest emission regulations. Delivering 5.43 kW of power at 7500 RPM and 8.04 Nm of torque at 5000 RPM, the engine is paired with a smooth 4-speed gearbox for effortless commuting.

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 is priced at Rs68,767 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in a single variant with five color choices. The updated Shine 100 is now available for purchase at all HMSI dealerships across India, reaffirming Honda's presence in the commuter motorcycle segment. (ANI)