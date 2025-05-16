Heritage Foods Q4 net profit falls 11 pc, expenses up

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Heritage Foods on Friday reported a decline of 11.36 per cent in its net profit to Rs 38.16 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, compared to Rs 43.05 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25).

The company also posted a 5.76 per cent fall in net profit when compared to the same period last fiscal, where profit stood at Rs 40.49 crore.

However, the company’s revenue grew modestly. Revenue for Q4 came in at Rs 1,048.4 crore, up by 1.40 per cent from Rs 1,033.9 crore in Q3.

Total income also rose by 1.23 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,054.99 crore, while it jumped 10.46 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

On the expenses side, the company reported total expenses of Rs 990.59 crore in Q4, slightly higher than Rs 981.6 crore in Q3 -- marking an increase of 0.92 per cent.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, expenses rose by 10.24 per cent, according to its stock exchange filing.

Profit before tax (PBT) from operations stood at Rs 54.17 crore in Q4, down 7.89 per cent from Rs 58.81 crore in Q3 and a slight decline of 1.19 per cent from Rs 54.82 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Net profit attributed specifically to the owners of the company was Rs 38.16 crore in Q4, falling by 11.26 per cent from Rs 43 crore in the previous quarter.

Commenting on the performance, Executive Director Brahmani Nara said: "I’m pleased to share that we’ve delivered our highest-ever quarterly and annual revenue, crossing Rs 4,134.6 crore in FY25."

"Excluding our bulk B2B segment, revenue growth remained consistently above 10 per cent each quarter, reflecting the strength of our core portfolio and market strategy despite industry headwinds," Nara stated.

She further added that net profit for the full year rose by 77 per cent YoY to Rs 188.3 crore, supported by a 2.3 per cent rise in the contribution of value-added products -- now at 32 per cent -- and favourable input costs.

"The company also continued to expand its omnichannel presence, with growth in both traditional trade and quick-commerce platforms," Nara mentioned.

--IANS

pk/vd