Gujarat: State budget earmarks Rs 15 crore for judicial tech upgrade

Gandhinagar, July 11 (IANS) The Gujarat government has announced a plan to equip around 1,200 district-level judges with digital tools, including tablets and printers.

The initiative, driven by the state’s Law Department under the leadership of Law Minister Rushikesh Patel, aligns with the national vision of building a more technology-enabled and transparent justice system.

As part of this initiative, each judge will receive a tablet worth Rs 80,000 and a printer worth Rs 20,000, bringing the total value of support per judicial officer to Rs 1 lakh. The state government has earmarked Rs 15 crore in the 2025–26 budget to implement the plan.

Officials say the effort not only highlights the Gujarat government’s commitment to judicial reforms but also reflects a larger vision of integrating the legal system with the digital era.

The deployment of these tools is expected to enhance both efficiency and accuracy in case management and decision-making, ultimately improving the delivery of justice.

The decision is strategically timed to support the implementation of India’s newly reformed criminal laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (Indian Evidence Act). With the shift toward new legal frameworks, digital tools are expected to enable smoother transitions and more effective judicial practices.

This initiative is being undertaken under the E-Courts Mission Mode Project, a flagship scheme of the Government of India, and dovetails with Gujarat’s own “Ease of Doing Justice” policy.

By equipping judges with advanced technology, the state hopes to streamline judicial proceedings, reduce paperwork, and ensure quicker access to legal information and documentation.

Gujarat has a judicial infrastructure comprising over 1,600 courts across the state. This includes the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad and 36 district and sessions courts, along with hundreds of subordinate courts such as civil, criminal, family, and magistrate courts functioning at the taluka and metropolitan levels.

The state has also implemented e-courts in many locations to promote digital access to justice, with ongoing efforts to strengthen court infrastructure under central and state schemes.

--IANS

janvi/dan