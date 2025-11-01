GST 2.0 booster: UPI sees 20.70 billion transactions in October worth Rs 27.28 lakh crore

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Amid the GST 2.0 reforms, the unified payments interface (UPI) witnessed 25 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 20.70 billion in the month of October — along with registering 16 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 27.28 lakh crore, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed on Saturday.

Month-wise too, UPI witnessed a growth in transaction amount, from Rs 24.90 lakh crore in September.

Average daily transaction amount in October stood at Rs 87,993 crore, a significant rise from Rs 82,991 crore in September, the NPCI data showed.

The month of October recorded 668 million average daily transaction counts, up from 654 million registered in September.

In September, the UPI saw 31 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 19.63 billion — with 21 per cent month-on-month growth in transaction amount at Rs 24.90 lakh crore (in August).

Monthly transactions via instant money transfer (IMPS) went up 2 per cent in October at 6.42 lakh crore (on-year), and up 6 per cent (on-month) from Rs 5.97 lakh crore in September, the data showed.

Daily transaction amount via IMPS stood at Rs 20,709 crore, up from Rs 19,895 crore in September.

Meanwhile, UPI continues to dominate the country’s digital payments landscape, with transactions surging 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach 106.36 billion in the first half of 2025, data showed this week.

The total value of these transactions stood at a massive Rs 143.34 lakh crore -- highlighting how deeply digital payments have become a part of everyday life in India, according to Worldline’s India Digital Payments Report (1H 2025).

Person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions grew 37 per cent to 67.01 billion, driven by the “Kirana Effect,” where small and micro businesses have become the backbone of India’s digital economy. India’s QR-based payment network also saw tremendous growth, more than doubling to 678 million by June 2025 -- a 111 per cent rise from January 2024.

