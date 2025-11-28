Govt polices effective in accelerating GDP growth: Experts

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Experts on Friday lauded India’s robust economic growth in Q2 FY26, saying that the government polices — envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team — have been effective in accelerating the GDP growth to new record levels.

For the second consecutive quarter, India’s GDP growth significantly surpassed expectations, printing at a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in Q2 FY2026, and displaying an acceleration over the 7.8 per cent growth seen in Q1 FY2026, in contrast to the widespread market expectation of some moderation.

Power Gilt Treasuries CEO and Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee of PHDCCI, Vineet Nahata, told IANS that this has a major bearing on the inflation front and our inflation has reduced drastically.

The gap between real and nominal GDP, which was as large as 12 percentage points in Q1 FY23 is now at 0.5 percentage points in Q2 FY26.

“Our inflation right now, as far as CPI is concerned, is 0.25 per cent. That has been the main cause of narrowing the difference between the real and nominal GDP,” said Nahata.

“In fact, I should congratulate the finance ministry for coming out with policies that have been so effective in accelerating the country’s GDP growth, and the results are clear,” he mentioned.

Nahata further stated that the implementation of economic policies is directed towards becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

With 7.6 per cent real GDP growth for FY26, the GDP is likely to cross $4 trillion by March 2026 and for FY27, GDP is expected to be around $4.4 trillion, according to the SBI Research report, which added that the India story appears to take new, bigger and bolder dimensions.

The overall trends suggests that GDP growth is domestic driven, supported by services exports and driven by low inflation and value-add expansion in labour intensive sectors.

The manufacturing sector clocked a strong growth rate of 9.1 per cent, while the construction segment grew at 7.2 per cent in the secondary sector during the quarter.

