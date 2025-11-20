Google announces anti-scam tools, AI safety efforts for kids, elderly users in India

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Technology major Google on Thursday outlined a broad safety-first road map for India that puts children, teenagers and older adults at the centre of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) protection efforts.

The US tech giant unveiled on-device real-time anti‑scam tools, text watermarking and digital‑literacy programmes to make AI safer and more inclusive for users.

Scam Detection, powered by Gemini Nano, will be rolled out on Pixel phones to analyse calls in real time and flag potential scams entirely on-device, without recording audio, transcripts or sharing data with Google, the release by the firm said.

The Scam Detection feature is off by default, applies only to calls from unknown numbers (not saved contacts), emits a beep to notify participants, and can be turned off by the user, it added.

Google also said it is broadening the availability of SynthID Detector and releasing the SynthID text watermarking tool as an open-source component of its Responsible GenAI Toolkit. The watermarking technology helps partners identify AI-generated images and audio.

It also announced a grant of $2 lakh to CyberPeace Foundation in India to support capacity building and deliver AI-driven cyber-defence tools to fight fraud and scams, create safer digital learning environments for children and teens, and strengthen responsible governance aligned with the IndiaAI Mission.

The US company also announced $1 million to five leading think tanks and universities across APAC (Asia-Pacific) to conduct essential research and foster meaningful dialogue on the opportunities and challenges of AI.

“In India, where the digital economy is booming, we are building AI systems that are designed to keep user trust intact as India transitions to AI,” said Evan Kotsovinos, Vice President, Privacy, Safety and Security, Google.

“We are taking a 360-degree approach to safety, combining on-product and on-Cloud protections, digital literacy to empower users with knowledge and awareness," said Preeti Lobana, Country Manager, Google India.

--IANS

aar/rad