GMR Airports piles up Rs 253 crore loss in January-March quarter

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) GMR Airports on Friday reported an increase in its consolidated loss to Rs 253 crore for the January-March quarter of 2024-25, even as the company’s total income increased during this period.

The company had made a loss of Rs 168 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

GMR Airports said in a regulatory filing that its total income rose to Rs 2,977 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 2,570 crore in the year-ago period.

During the fourth quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,122.74 crore in the March quarter 2025, registering a growth of 19.39 per cent YoY.

Total expenses shot up 13.73 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,854.02 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 42.80 crore, employee benefits expenses were at Rs 393.52 crore, and other expenses were at Rs 586.63 crore in Q4 FY25

For the full financial year 2024-25, the company's loss worked out to Rs 817 crore compared to the loss of Rs 829 crore in the same period a year ago.

GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) operates the Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mopa (Goa) airports. Besides, it is developing the Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh.

"Total passenger traffic at GAL-owned airports increased by 9 per cent year-on-year, 31.5 million in Q4 FY25, and 9 per cent year-on-year to 120.5 million in FY25," the regulatory filing said.

GAL is also operating Medan Airport in Indonesia and developing Crete Airport in Greece as part of its overseas ventures.

GAL said the tariff order issued by regulator AERA for the fourth control period ending March 31, 2029, would significantly improve the aero revenue of its operations at the Delhi airport, which in turn would lead to an increase in the overall profitability and cash flow generation at DIAL and the company.

The tariff order came into effect on April 16, 2025.

"The financials of DIAL and GAL would have been better, had this order been issued during FY25," the filing said.

The GAL share prices fell over 2 per cent to Rs 87.08 apiece in late afternoon trade on BSE.

