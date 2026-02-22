GIFT Nifty hits record $23.48 bn turnover, logs highest-ever single-day trading volume

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Trading activity in GIFT Nifty touched a new record on Friday -- highlighting the strong growth momentum in India’s equity derivatives market, it was informed on Sunday.

The index recorded its highest-ever single-day trading volume of 457,989 contracts, with a turnover of $23.48 billion, or around Rs 2.13 lakh crore.

This surpassed the previous record turnover of $22.88 billion achieved on January 23, 2024. The milestone reflects rising participation and growing global interest in India-linked derivatives traded at GIFT City.

Trading turnover on NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) has been increasing sharply since the full-scale launch of GIFT Nifty operations on July 3, 2023.

Since then, the contract has recorded a cumulative trading volume of over 60.05 million contracts, with a total cumulative turnover of $2.76 trillion.

Market participants said the steady rise in volumes underlines GIFT Nifty’s emergence as a key benchmark reflecting the growth story of the Indian equity market.

The exchange expressed satisfaction over the achievement and thanked investors and traders for their continued support in making the contract a success.

NSEIX is an International multi assets exchange set up at GIFT City on June 5, 2017, and recognised by International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA).

NSE International Exchange holds a dominant market share of over 99.6 per cent -- highlighting extensive leadership in GIFT IFSC.

NSEIX offers a diversified portfolio of products including Indian Single Stock Derivatives, Index Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, Depository Receipts and Global Stocks.

The exchange provides a comprehensive range of primary market products including listing of Equity Shares, SPAC, REITs, InvITs, Depository Receipts, Debt Securities and ESG Debt Securities under the regulatory framework of IFSCA (Listing) Regulations, 2024.

Meanwhile, the exchange informed last year that its international Nifty futures contract, GIFT Nifty, witnessed a record monthly turnover of $106.22 billion in the month of October.

The October turnover of 2.11 million contracts exceeded the previous high of $102.35 billion reached in May 2025, according to the exchange.

--IANS

pk