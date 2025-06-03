French companies believe in the India growth story: Piyush Goyal

Paris, June 3 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday addressed the India-France CEO Forum, covering a wide range of aspects of India-France cooperation, including technology, AI, education and startups.

In a post on X social media platform, Goyal highlighted how French companies believe in the India growth story.

“Addressed the India-France CEO Forum Small Group Meeting today in Paris along with French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad @LaurentSMartin,“ said the Union Minister.

During the interactive discussion, attended by Indian and French companies, “we covered a wide range of aspects of India-France cooperation, including technology, AI, education, and startups,” he stated.

Goyal further highlighted how French companies believe in the India story and how both sides are committed to advancing economic and trade relations and cultivating a smarter future together.

The minister also had a productive meeting with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The Commerce minister emphasised India’s commitment to help strengthen a fair, inclusive, and rules-based multilateral trading system.

He also met Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid Al-Qasabi, and discussed enhancing bilateral trade, exploring new investment opportunities, and strengthening our economic partnership.

Earlier, Piyush Goyal said that India and France must work to strengthen bilateral economic ties as there was ample scope to boost trade between the two countries from the current level of $15 billion. Addressing the India-France CEO Forum here, the minister said both countries must work towards deeper cooperation in emerging and strategic sectors.

He suggested forming joint working groups in the private sector under the CEO Forum to explore collaborations in artificial intelligence, tourism, manufacturing, and global capability centres as well.

Goyal also announced that India and France would activate a fast-track mechanism at the ambassadorial level to help businesses overcome trade and regulatory hurdles.

"This will help us find new areas of trade and support each other in crossing the Rubicon of regulation," he remarked.

—IANS

na/