Economic Survey lays foundation for policy reforms to boost exports: FIEO

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Economic Survey 2025-26 provides a strong foundation for policy reforms to accelerate export growth, improve logistics efficiency, lower input costs, expand market access and deepen India’s role in global value chains, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said on Thursday.

The industry body welcomed the Survey, saying it highlighted the decisive role of the external sector -- exports, imports and services -- as a cornerstone of stability, growth and global confidence.

"The Survey presents a compelling, forward-looking and highly credible assessment of India’s economic strength and resilience, underlining the decisive role of the external sector," the statement from the organisation said.

India’s total exports reached an all‑time high of $825.3 billion in FY25, up 6.1 per cent, led by services exports of $387.6 billion, which grew 13.6 per cent, it noted.

FIEO highlighted achievement of record levels in non-petroleum exports further underscores the success of diversification efforts and reduced exposure to global commodity price shocks.

“India’s record‑breaking exports, stellar performance in services, a comfortable current account position and robust foreign exchange reserves clearly reflect the success of the Government’s sustained policy reforms and the rising competitiveness of Indian exporters and service providers,” said S C Ralhan, President, FIEO.

Economic Survey 2025-26 powerfully reinforces India’s emergence as a trusted, resilient and indispensable global trading partner, even as the world economy continues to face volatility, fragmentation and uncertainty, Ralhan said.

The FIEO President observed that the skyrocketing of India’s share in global merchandise and services exports validated the government’s long-term, consistent and strategic export vision.

"The growing dominance of non-petroleum and non-gems exports is especially encouraging, pointing towards deeper manufacturing capabilities, higher value addition and a more sophisticated export basket,” Ralhan added.

FIEO welcomed the survey’s recognition -- drawing on UNCTAD analysis -- that India ranks among the leading economies globally in trade partner diversification.

It noted that moderate current account deficit of around 1.3 per cent of GDP, record remittances of $135.4 billion and foreign exchange reserves exceeding $700 billion highlighted India’s external sector management and provided nearly 11 months of import cover.

