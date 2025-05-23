Construction firm IRB Infra’s shares tumble over 31 pc in last 1 year

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Highway construction company IRB Infrastructure has seen its shares nosediving over the past year, declining by more than 31 per cent in a year’s time.

On Friday, the stock closed at Rs 50.94 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down Rs 0.31, or 0.60 per cent, apiece for the day.

This is a steep drop from its 52-week high of Rs 78.15, representing a fall of 34.81 per cent.

The stock has faced pressure not just in the past year, but also in 2025 to date.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, IRB Infra shares are down 14.44 per cent, and over the last six months, they have slipped by 0.41 per cent.

While the shares have risen 4.81 per cent in the past month, they fell 0.89 per cent in the last five trading sessions. The 52-week low stands at Rs 40.96 on NSE.

However, on May 21, the shares of the company soared over 4 per cent during the intra-day trade.

According to the information on its website, IRB Infra has 26 highway projects across 12 states with an asset base of Rs 80,000 crore, with 15,500 lane kms under operations and 72 toll plazas.

Meanwhile, on a sequential basis, IRB Infra reported a 96.43 per cent decline in its net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY25) to Rs 214.7 crore, compared to Rs 6,026.1 crore in the December quarter (Q3 FY25).

Total expenses in the March quarter also rose by 7.23 per cent, driven by a 78.28 per cent surge in the cost of materials consumed and a 26.14 per cent rise in other expenses.

Despite the bottom-line pressure, revenue from operations increased by 6.11 per cent to Rs 2,149.2 crore in Q4, while total income rose by 6.10 per cent to Rs 2,217.8 crore.

However, compared to the same quarter last year, total income was still down by 11.44 per cent.

