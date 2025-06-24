Chilli farmers in TN's Ramanathapuram hit hard by unseasonal rain, exports dip

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) The chilli harvest season has come to an end in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, but farmers are still reeling from the impact of unseasonal rainfall earlier this year.

The untimely showers, particularly in December and March, have severely affected the crop, causing yield losses and a sharp decline in both domestic and international exports -- estimated to be between 20 per cent and 50 per cent.

Ramanathapuram is known for cultivating premium varieties of chillies, especially Samba and Mundu, over nearly 15,000 hectares. However, officials from the Agriculture Marketing and Agribusiness Department said that over 11,000 hectares were impacted by the erratic weather, drastically reducing both the quantity and quality of the produce.

“Farmers typically harvest between 300 and 350 kilograms of chillies per acre. This season, the average has dropped to just 200 kilograms,” said a senior official.

“The damage has affected quality, which in turn has pushed market prices down. Last year, chillies fetched up to Rs 250 per kg. This year, prices have ranged between Rs 120 and Rs 200 per kg, depending on quality.”

Despite the setbacks, some farmers remain hopeful. R.P. Radhakrishna, an organic chilli farmer and exporter from Kamudhi block, said there is still strong demand abroad for organically cultivated Samba and Mundu chillies.

“Last year, we exported around 80 tonnes to countries like the US and Germany. This year, due to reduced yield, we could send only 50 tonnes,” he said.

“But with the harvest completed, we are preparing for the next sowing cycle, which begins in the Tamil month of Aadi (July). If conditions improve, exports should pick up again by the end of the year,” Radhakrishna said.

In the wake of the crop losses, farmers have renewed their plea for infrastructure support. Many are urging the government to establish air-conditioned storage facilities, which would help preserve chilli quality and reduce dependency on expensive private warehouses.

“There is a clear international demand for Ramanathapuram chillies. To stay competitive, we need better post-harvest infrastructure and support for climate-resilient and pest-resistant chilli varieties,” said another farmer. With the next cropping season around the corner, farmers hope for timely government intervention to mitigate risks and boost future production and exports.

--IANS

aal/dpb