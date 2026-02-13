Centre approves development projects for 10 roads, 16 bridges in Assam

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) In a major effort to enhance infrastructure in Assam, the Centre on Friday announced the approval of ten road and 16 bridge development projects.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the approval of Rs 617.98 crore for 10 road development projects in Assam under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) Scheme, along with an additional Rs 129.74 crore sanctioned for 16 bridge projects under the CRIF Setu Bandhan Scheme.

In a post on X, Gadkari said the projects will play a crucial role in enhancing regional connectivity, improving transportation efficiency and reducing travel time across Assam.

He emphasised that robust road and bridge infrastructure is central to the Centre’s vision of inclusive development and seamless connectivity, particularly in strategically and economically important regions like the Northeast.

According to officials, the sanctioned road projects will focus on upgrading and improving key stretches that serve as vital links between districts, markets and industrial hubs.

The bridge projects under the Setu Bandhan Scheme are aimed at replacing old and weak structures and constructing new bridges to ensure safer and uninterrupted movement, especially in flood-prone and riverine areas of the state.

The Assam government has welcomed the approvals, stating that the projects will significantly boost local trade, facilitate smoother movement of goods and people, and support agriculture, small businesses and tourism.

Improved connectivity is also expected to enhance access to healthcare, education and other essential services in remote and rural areas.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly highlighted infrastructure development as a key pillar of Assam’s growth strategy.

The latest CRIF approvals align with the broader ‘PM Gati Shakti’ National Master Plan, which aims to integrate infrastructure planning across sectors and states to ensure faster and more efficient execution of projects.

The Centre has been consistently increasing investments in Assam’s road infrastructure over the past few years, viewing it as a gateway to the Northeast and an important node in India’s Act East policy.

With the newly sanctioned projects, Assam is expected to witness improved logistics efficiency, reduced transportation costs and accelerated socio-economic development, reinforcing the state’s role in India’s overall growth story.

