CDSL, IIM Mumbai join hands to use data analytics for financial market insights

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai to work together on using data analytics for better understanding of financial markets.

This partnership aims to promote research, skill development, and the use of advanced technologies like Machine Learning and econometrics in finance.

Speaking about the collaboration, CDSL MD & CEO Nehal Vora said that this partnership reflects the company’s commitment to building the future of India’s financial system.

“This MoU reflects our responsibility to encourage and empower the next generation of financial professionals, providing them with the knowledge and practical skills needed to drive the nation's economic progress,” Vora stated.

He added that by combining CDSL’s industry experience with IIM Mumbai’s academic strength, the two institutions aim to help India’s economy grow stronger.

“By combining our resources and expertise with IIM Mumbai's academic rigour, we are confident this joint effort will contribute meaningfully to the nation's continued growth,” Vora added.

Professor Manoj K Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, said that the partnership will benefit students by giving them access to real-world insights and will help build a skilled talent pool for India’s growing financial sector.

CDSL, Asia’s only listed depository, and IIM Mumbai will collaborate on several projects, including research papers, case studies, internships, consulting, live projects, and expert sessions.

The goal is to generate insights into the financial sector and train future professionals with practical knowledge and analytical skills.

As part of the MoU, IIM Mumbai will bring its academic and analytical expertise to help in risk management and strategic decision-making.

At the same time, CDSL will partner with IIM Mumbai on research projects that focus on real problems in the financial world.

CDSL leaders will also interact with students and executives at IIM Mumbai through special sessions.

Joint whitepapers and research work will be published under the guidance of IIM Mumbai faculty.

--IANS

pk/rad